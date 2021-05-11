Rentokil Initial (RTOKY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS: RTOKY) recently:

5/5/2021 – Rentokil Initial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. "

5/4/2021 – Rentokil Initial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Rentokil Initial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2021 – Rentokil Initial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Rentokil Initial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – Rentokil Initial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Rentokil Initial was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/29/2021 – Rentokil Initial was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/17/2021 – Rentokil Initial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/12/2021 – Rentokil Initial was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

RTOKY stock opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. Rentokil Initial plc has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

