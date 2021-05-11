Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Repligen by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $13,904,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN stock opened at $175.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.57, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.27 and a 200-day moving average of $199.47.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

