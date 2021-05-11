Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.210-2.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $565 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.38 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGEN. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.20.

RGEN stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.96. 5,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.47. Repligen has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.20, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $398,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

