REPO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $214,011.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, REPO has traded up 55.7% against the dollar. REPO has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $214,011.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.02 or 0.00635139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00069028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.53 or 0.00252874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.21 or 0.01186595 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00031516 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $442.13 or 0.00773554 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

