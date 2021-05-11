Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CAO Brian A. Goebel Sells 1,224 Shares

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08.

Republic Services stock opened at $112.05 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $113.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSG. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 59,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Republic Services by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Republic Services by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

