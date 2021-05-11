Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cummins (CMI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cummins (NYSE: CMI):

5/10/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $274.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $270.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Cummins had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

5/5/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $285.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $252.00 to $260.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $260.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $252.00 to $260.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $260.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $265.00 to $315.00.

3/16/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $265.00 to $315.00.

CMI stock traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.78. 919,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,364. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.32 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.01.

Get Cummins Inc alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 56.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 44.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 53,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after acquiring an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.