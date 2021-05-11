Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS: DTEGY) in the last few weeks:
- 5/10/2021 – Deutsche Telekom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/30/2021 – Deutsche Telekom had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/22/2021 – Deutsche Telekom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 4/20/2021 – Deutsche Telekom had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 4/20/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “
- 4/2/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “
- 3/15/2021 – Deutsche Telekom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.94. 131,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,666. Deutsche Telekom AG has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44.
Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.85 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
