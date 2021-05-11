Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS: DTEGY) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2021 – Deutsche Telekom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/30/2021 – Deutsche Telekom had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/22/2021 – Deutsche Telekom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/20/2021 – Deutsche Telekom had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/20/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

4/2/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

3/15/2021 – Deutsche Telekom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.94. 131,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,666. Deutsche Telekom AG has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.85 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $1.3908 per share. This represents a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

