Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Pembina Pipeline (PPL)

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was given a new C$40.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

5/7/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/4/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

TSE:PPL traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 579,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,164. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.77. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of C$26.77 and a 1-year high of C$39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.12.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -291.33%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

