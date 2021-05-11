Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS: SCGLY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/8/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

4/29/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

4/28/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

3/17/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

SCGLY traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 149,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,570. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Société Générale Société anonyme had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.65%.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

