Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: SSAAY) in the last few weeks:

5/8/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

5/7/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/27/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

4/27/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/27/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/27/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

4/16/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/14/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/7/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/24/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/22/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SSAAY traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.69. 660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,705. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.25.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

