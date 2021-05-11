Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Atlassian (TEAM)

Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $292.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $260.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $292.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $263.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $260.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Atlassian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $275.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $275.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $8.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.44. 2,258,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,756. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $262.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.00, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

