Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Atlassian (TEAM)

Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/6/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $292.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $260.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $292.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $263.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $260.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Atlassian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $275.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $275.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $8.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.44. 2,258,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,756. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $262.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.00, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.56.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.
