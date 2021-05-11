Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BNP Paribas (BNP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BNP Paribas (EPA: BNP) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €56.70 ($66.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – BNP Paribas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €55.82 ($65.67) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €52.17 and its 200 day moving average is €45.62. BNP Paribas SA has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

