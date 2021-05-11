Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bunge (BG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bunge (NYSE: BG):

5/10/2021 – Bunge had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Bunge had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Bunge had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Bunge is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Bunge is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.18.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

In related news, Director Bernardo Hees acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.32 per share, for a total transaction of $507,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $402,549. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,637,000 after purchasing an additional 656,296 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,176,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,701,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $92,182,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Bunge by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,136,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

