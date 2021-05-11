Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for J Sainsbury (JSAIY)

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS: JSAIY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2021 – J Sainsbury had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/6/2021 – J Sainsbury had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/5/2021 – J Sainsbury had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/5/2021 – J Sainsbury was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

4/30/2021 – J Sainsbury was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2021 – J Sainsbury was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – J Sainsbury was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2021 – J Sainsbury was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – J Sainsbury was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2021 – J Sainsbury was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.64. 4,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,595. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. J Sainsbury plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

