Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Rexel (RXEEY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rexel (OTCMKTS: RXEEY):
- 4/30/2021 – Rexel was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 4/26/2021 – Rexel had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/23/2021 – Rexel had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 4/23/2021 – Rexel had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/23/2021 – Rexel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.
- 4/15/2021 – Rexel had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 4/1/2021 – Rexel had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Shares of RXEEY traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 911. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65. Rexel S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.66%.
