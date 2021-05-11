Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB):

5/10/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $570.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $570.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $564.00.

4/29/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $560.00 to $590.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $605.00 to $625.00.

4/26/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $605.00 to $625.00.

4/26/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $600.00 to $700.00.

4/23/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $560.00 to $590.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $564.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $550.00 to $575.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $650.00 to $725.00.

4/13/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $470.00 to $550.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $470.00 to $550.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $510.00 to $564.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $510.00 to $564.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $510.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $547.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of SVB Financial have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Growth in loans and deposits, and global expansion strategy will support the company’s financials, going forward. The deal to acquire Boston Private is expected to be earnings accretive, while the acquisition of the debt investment business of WestRiver Group will likely help SVB Financial further cement its foothold in the innovation economy. A strong balance sheet position and efforts to improve non-interest income bode well for SVB Financial. However, near-zero interest rates are likely to continue putting pressure on margins. Also, elevated operating expenses are expected to hurt bottom-line growth.”

3/18/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $510.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $575.90 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $152.76 and a 1 year high of $592.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $525.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

