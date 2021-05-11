Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Welltower (WELL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Welltower (NYSE: WELL) recently:
- 5/10/2021 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.
- 5/4/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $78.00.
- 5/3/2021 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.
- 4/28/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Welltower’s performance in first-quarter 2021 is likely to supported by moderation in occupancy erosion and the rise in vaccination coverage. Notably, in a recently business update, the company announced that it expects to attain the top-end of its first-quarter 2021 normalized funds from operations (FFO) guidance of 71-76 cents. Also, virtually all of its senior housing communities are likely to complete the final scheduled vaccinations by “early to mid April”. However, significant turnaround is less likely and the company’s near-term performance will be hindered. In fact, the senior housing landscape is likely to be competitive in 2021 as operators try to fill unoccupied units. Also, near-term earnings dilution from asset sales cannot be avoided. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past month.”
- 4/7/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2021 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.
- 3/22/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of WELL stock opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 984.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Welltower by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
