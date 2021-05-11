Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Welltower (WELL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Welltower (NYSE: WELL) recently:

5/10/2021 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

5/4/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $78.00.

5/3/2021 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

4/28/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Welltower’s performance in first-quarter 2021 is likely to supported by moderation in occupancy erosion and the rise in vaccination coverage. Notably, in a recently business update, the company announced that it expects to attain the top-end of its first-quarter 2021 normalized funds from operations (FFO) guidance of 71-76 cents. Also, virtually all of its senior housing communities are likely to complete the final scheduled vaccinations by “early to mid April”. However, significant turnaround is less likely and the company’s near-term performance will be hindered. In fact, the senior housing landscape is likely to be competitive in 2021 as operators try to fill unoccupied units. Also, near-term earnings dilution from asset sales cannot be avoided. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past month.”

4/7/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

3/22/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Welltower Inc alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 984.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Welltower by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.