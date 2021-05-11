Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Xylem (XYL)

Xylem (NYSE: XYL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2021 – Xylem was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

5/6/2021 – Xylem was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Xylem’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to benefit from solid product offerings, focus on innovation, diversified business structure and healthy liquidity position. Also, its cost-saving measures and shareholder-friendly policy might drive growth. In first-quarter 2021, Xylem recorded an earnings surprise of 51.4%. For 2021, the company predicts revenue growth of 8-10%, organic sales increase of 5-7% and adjusted earnings per share of $2.50-$2.70, higher than the previously mentioned figures. However, it has been dealing with the adverse impacts of cost inflation and strategic investments, which might continue to affect its margins in the quarters ahead. High debt levels might too weigh on the company. Also, its shares look overvalued compared with the industry.”

5/5/2021 – Xylem had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Xylem is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $119.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $121.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Xylem’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,289,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,597,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 42.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,541,000 after purchasing an additional 477,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

