Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BNP Paribas (BNPQY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS: BNPQY):

5/6/2021 – BNP Paribas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

5/5/2021 – BNP Paribas was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2021 – BNP Paribas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/4/2021 – BNP Paribas had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas.

5/3/2021 – BNP Paribas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2021 – BNP Paribas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – BNP Paribas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/18/2021 – BNP Paribas had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/16/2021 – BNP Paribas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

BNPQY stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,076,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49. BNP Paribas SA has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BNP Paribas SA will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

