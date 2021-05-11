Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Discovery (DISCK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCK) in the last few weeks:

5/3/2021 – Discovery had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Discovery was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Discovery Communications is the world’s number one nonfiction media company reaching more than 1.5 billion cumulative subscribers in 170 countries. It empowers people to explore their world and satisfy their curiosity through 100-plus worldwide networks, led by Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Planet Green, Investigation Discovery and HD Theater, as well as leading consumer and educational products and services, and a diversified portfolio of digital media services including HowStuffWorks.com. “

4/28/2021 – Discovery was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/27/2021 – Discovery had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ DISCK traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,954,958. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. FMR LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 128.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Discovery by 1,144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 288,324 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Discovery by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 106,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

