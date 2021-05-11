Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Logitech International (LOGI)

Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2021 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Logitech International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Logitech is benefiting from solid performance of Gaming and Video Collaboration units. Also, the thriving cloud-based video conferencing services will continue to be the key catalyst. Stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus outbreak are boosting sales. Strong performance of the existing products and a growing momentum in new products are positives. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech's partnerships with cloud providers like Zoom Video, Microsoft and Google are major positives. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, weakness in the Mobile Speaker and Smart Home units remains an overhang. Moreover, intense competitions from big and local players in the computer peripheral space are near-term headwinds.”

5/3/2021 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $130.00.

4/30/2021 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Logitech International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $108.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

