Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Flex (FLEX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX):

5/7/2021 – Flex had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $25.00.

5/6/2021 – Flex was upgraded by analysts at Cross Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Flex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flex is well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing recovery seen in the automotive sector, globally, in the long term. The company is also likely to gain from robust momentum seen in Artificial Intelligence (AI), augmented & virtual reality (AR/VR), Industrial automation, autonomous/connected cars and other upcoming technologies. The company’s diversified portfolio with increased focus on end-markets like 5G, converged enterprise and cloud bodes well. Revenues in fiscal fourth quarter are likely to be driven by recovery seen in most end markets. Markedly, the company also resumed share buybacks. Nevertheless, supply chain disruptions owing to the ongoing pandemic as well as a highly leveraged balance sheet and significant exposure to forex volatility remain overhangs. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

FLEX opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 273,868 shares of company stock worth $4,652,107 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Flex by 1,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

