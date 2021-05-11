Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (HESAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS: HESAY) recently:

4/23/2021 – Hermès International Société en commandite par actions had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/23/2021 – Hermès International Société en commandite par actions had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/23/2021 – Hermès International Société en commandite par actions had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/23/2021 – Hermès International Société en commandite par actions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/23/2021 – Hermès International Société en commandite par actions was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/9/2021 – Hermès International Société en commandite par actions was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/7/2021 – Hermès International Société en commandite par actions had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/30/2021 – Hermès International Société en commandite par actions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/15/2021 – Hermès International Société en commandite par actions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.46. 15,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,719. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.30. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $131.35.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

