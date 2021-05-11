Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $276.00 to $277.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $290.00.

5/7/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

5/6/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $253.00 to $291.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $253.00 to $291.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $267.00 to $278.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

4/12/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

4/7/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $265.00 to $300.00.

3/29/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $265.00 to $276.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $265.00 to $276.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.34. 640,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,341. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.66 and a 200 day moving average of $201.41. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $632,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

