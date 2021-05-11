ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RMD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.71.

ResMed stock opened at $193.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.26 and a 200 day moving average of $203.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed has a one year low of $149.16 and a one year high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $503,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,121,293.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,497,541. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in ResMed by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,714,000 after buying an additional 124,340 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in ResMed by 90.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in ResMed by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

