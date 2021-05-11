Reviewing Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) and Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT)

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) and Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Tremont Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust $160.23 million 12.70 $72.62 million $1.39 19.22 Tremont Mortgage Trust $15.48 million 3.11 $4.84 million N/A N/A

Four Corners Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Four Corners Property Trust and Tremont Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 1 1 3.50 Tremont Mortgage Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.89%. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.30%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Dividends

Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Tremont Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 91.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Four Corners Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Tremont Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Tremont Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust 45.45% 10.54% 4.99% Tremont Mortgage Trust 62.98% 9.06% 2.85%

Risk and Volatility

Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tremont Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Tremont Mortgage Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Tremont Mortgage Trust was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

