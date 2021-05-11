Reviewing Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

97.7% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Healthcare Trust of America pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Healthcare Trust of America pays out 78.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Trust of America has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Healthcare Trust of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust of America 4.67% 1.84% 0.92% American Homes 4 Rent 11.72% 2.23% 1.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust of America $692.04 million 8.97 $30.15 million $1.64 17.31 American Homes 4 Rent $1.14 billion 10.24 $141.04 million $1.11 33.31

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Trust of America. Healthcare Trust of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Healthcare Trust of America and American Homes 4 Rent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust of America 0 5 5 0 2.50 American Homes 4 Rent 0 3 6 0 2.67

Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.67%. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus price target of $33.70, indicating a potential downside of 8.85%. Given Healthcare Trust of America’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Healthcare Trust of America is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Healthcare Trust of America on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations. Investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions, which translates to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. The strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. HTA utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market. This drives efficiencies, strong tenant and health system relationships, and strategic partnerships that result in high levels of tenant retention, rental growth and long-term value creation. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, HTA has developed a national brand with dedicated relationships at the local level. Founded in 2006 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012, HTA has produced attractive returns for its stockholders that have outperformed the US REIT index.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.