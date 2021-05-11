Reviewing Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) & Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -2.42% -0.61% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

12.6% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Stellantis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A $3.02 million N/A N/A Stellantis $83.25 billion 0.30 $3.59 billion $3.81 7.16

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors.

Risk and Volatility

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lordstown Motors and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 2 2 2 0 2.00 Stellantis 2 1 3 0 2.17

Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus price target of $21.71, indicating a potential upside of 179.82%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Stellantis.

Summary

Stellantis beats Lordstown Motors on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1896 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.