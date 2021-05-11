Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVHU) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.18. 50,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 294,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,769,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,807,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,100,000.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

