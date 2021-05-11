RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RGC Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.87%.

RGC Resources stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 16,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of -0.47. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $27.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

