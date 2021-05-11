Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow Sells 2,496 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $19,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at $213,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. 2,721,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.53 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital cut Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rimini Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

