Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) President Sebastian Grady Sells 2,940 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) President Sebastian Grady sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $22,667.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 94,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RMNI traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,817. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $521.94 million, a PE ratio of -23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,175,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 339,258 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,387,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after buying an additional 70,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RMNI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their target price on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rimini Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

