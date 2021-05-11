Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Gap Down to $7.70

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $6.93. Rimini Street shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 7,191 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMNI shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $557.70 million, a PE ratio of -25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,370 shares of company stock valued at $414,294. 61.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Rimini Street by 2,121.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 304.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 89,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 68,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 67,110 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

