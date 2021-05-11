Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,340 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $14,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $915,109,000 after acquiring an additional 371,849 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 6,978.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 205,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,339,000 after acquiring an additional 201,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,133,000 after purchasing an additional 159,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

