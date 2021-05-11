RioDeFi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.97 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $28.44 million and $4.97 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00085761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00059696 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00065005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00107843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $457.08 or 0.00805934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001920 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 257,680,587 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.