Rise Price Reaches $0.0131 on Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $28,787.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rise Coin Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 177,660,863 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

