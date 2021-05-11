Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RBA stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.33. The stock had a trading volume of 86,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,943. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $33,858.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,798.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

