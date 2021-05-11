Ritocoin (RITO) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ritocoin has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Ritocoin has a market cap of $713,110.99 and approximately $1,305.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $387.29 or 0.00686234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00066442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.22 or 0.00250235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $655.69 or 0.01161823 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00031963 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $432.61 or 0.00766553 BTC.

Ritocoin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,591,014,490 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,955,121 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org

Buying and Selling Ritocoin

