RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) PT Lowered to C$2.75

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at CIBC to C$2.75 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.28% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:RIV traded down C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.88. The company had a trading volume of 256,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,085. The firm has a market capitalization of C$263.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.85 and a quick ratio of 13.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.89. RIV Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.60.

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RIV Capital will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

