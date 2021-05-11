RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Insider Sells $103,752.00 in Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $103,752.00.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,600 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $80,424.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,325 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $73,781.75.

Shares of RFM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.62. 7,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,857. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $23.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 17,108 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $752,000.

