Robert Half International (RHI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) recently:

4/28/2021 – Robert Half International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Robert Half International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $67.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Robert Half International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Robert Half International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Robert Half International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $111.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Robert Half International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $67.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Robert Half International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist to $85.00.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $90.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.82 and a 52-week high of $91.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.44.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

