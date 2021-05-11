Robert W. Baird Boosts Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target to $89.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price objective increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

HLIO traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,860. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.06. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $219,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

