Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Roblox stock traded up $13.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,365,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,973,830. Roblox has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

