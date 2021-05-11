Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Roblox stock traded up $13.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,365,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,973,830. Roblox has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.11.
A number of research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
