Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

Roblox stock traded up $13.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.65. The stock had a trading volume of 30,416,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,972,943. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.11. Roblox has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $83.41.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

