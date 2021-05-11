Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK) Senior Officer Brad Barnett Sells 12,400 Shares

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK) Senior Officer Brad Barnett sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.47, for a total value of C$55,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$264,941.37.

Brad Barnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Brad Barnett sold 10,500 shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total value of C$49,423.50.

On Friday, April 23rd, Brad Barnett sold 2,700 shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$12,177.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Brad Barnett sold 1,900 shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total transaction of C$7,824.20.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Brad Barnett sold 39,200 shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.77, for a total transaction of C$186,866.40.

RCK traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.11. 28,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,162. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$228.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.41. Rock Tech Lithium Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.54 and a 1-year high of C$9.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

