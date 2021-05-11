Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.04. 11,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.25. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

