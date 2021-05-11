Rockwell Automation (ROK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) recently:

5/10/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $240.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $313.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $280.00 to $286.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $248.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $268.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $265.00 to $269.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $291.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $270.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.67 and a 1-year high of $275.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,477,000 after buying an additional 82,791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,315,000 after buying an additional 74,043 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,907,000 after buying an additional 203,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 945,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,214,000 after buying an additional 51,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

