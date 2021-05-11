Rockwell Automation (ROK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) recently:
- 5/10/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $240.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $313.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $280.00 to $286.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $248.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $240.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $313.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $280.00 to $286.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $248.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $268.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $268.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $265.00 to $269.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $265.00 to $269.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $291.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $291.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $270.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.67 and a 1-year high of $275.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.
In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,477,000 after buying an additional 82,791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,315,000 after buying an additional 74,043 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,907,000 after buying an additional 203,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 945,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,214,000 after buying an additional 51,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
