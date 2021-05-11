Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 342.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 320 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

