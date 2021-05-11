Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Alan S. Henricks Sells 1,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ROKU traded up $12.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,481,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.19 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.95 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $343.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

