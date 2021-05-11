Ronna Romney Sells 300 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ronna Romney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00.

MOH stock traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.03. The stock had a trading volume of 221,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,846. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.96. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Mizuho boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

